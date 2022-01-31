PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says questions on Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba’s continued stay in office despite being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission should be raised with the Corporation. And Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema’s trips cost less than a third of what presidential trips used to be during the previous administration. When asked what President Hichilema’s position was on Kaluba’s continued stay in office at a press briefing, Friday, Bwalya said IDC had standard procedures of operation and engagement relating to employees and should therefore…...
Menu