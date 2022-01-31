ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says opposition political parties will make themselves a laughingstock if they continue talking about petty issues instead of offering proper checks and balances. And Archbishop Mpundu says it is surprising that the opposition PF is complaining about being persecuted, arguing that there is nothing wrong about witch-hunting if there are witches hanging around. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said government should be queried about significant issues and answers will be given. “The opposition has the right to speak up because they provide checks and balances. Let them…...



