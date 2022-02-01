ACTING PF national chairperson Davies Chama says the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to change its logo was a waste of public resources. In an interview, Monday, Chama said logo change did not automatically translate into more transparent elections. “Changing the logo, does it change anything really? It is just changing their cost structure because changing the logo goes with changing the whole stationery they use. For me just changing the logo for the sake of changing the logo is not necessary. It just enhances the cost to the Electoral…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.