THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says any breach of the election campaign schedule is of concern to the Commission because it can cause violence. And ECZ says an aggregated budget of about K13 million was set aside to hold three by-elections in Sonkotwe ward, Liangati ward and Kabwata constituency. Speaking to journalists shortly after the verification of ballot papers ahead of the Kabwata parliamentary by-election, Monday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said it was expected of political parties to adhere to the campaign schedule. “The commission is ready…...



