CHIEF Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says political parties wishing to get live ZNBC coverage during campaigns should publicise their campaign programmes. Kasanda said this when she was asked why ZNBC was only offering live coverage to President Hakainde Hichilema whenever he went to campaign in Kabwata constituency when the same was not extended to other political parties. Kasanda said all media houses are informed and invited to cover the President whenever he is going to conduct campaign activities, advising other parties to do the same. “When the Head of State…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.