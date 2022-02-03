MINISTER of Foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to visit Ethiopia this Friday. In a statement, Thursday, Kakubo said President Hichilema’s visit to Ethiopia was in line with his participation in the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union scheduled for 5th to 6th February, 2022, in that country. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.