Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Public Protector Caroline Sokoni during a press briefing on the operations of the Office of the Public Protector on February 3, 2022 - picture by Mwenya Mofya

PUBLIC Protector Caroline Sokoni says her office has not received any official complaint over the leaked telephone conversation between two senior government officials. And Sokoni says the Office of the Public Protector needs to be completely weaned off from the Executive and given the autonomy and powers that it requires. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government is seeing to it that treasury authority for the remaining positions in the establishment of the Office of the Public Protector is granted. During a media briefing on the operations of the Office…...