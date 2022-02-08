President Edgar Lungu at the signing ceremony for the construction of communication towers in unserved and under-served areas of the country at Lusaka's Intercontinental Hotel picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested their deputy commissioner and former president Edgar Lungu’s Aide De Camp, Chisanga Chanda, for allegedly assisting a wanted suspect. And Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu says he has been informed that a UPND cadre also participated in the questioning of his client, adding that he was also asked to disclose the people who were close to Lungu and where PF got campaign vehicles. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Chanda, 53, was charged for the alleged offence of being an…...