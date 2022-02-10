European Union chief election observer Maria Arena with European Union Ambassador Jacek Jankowski present the EU election observation mission final report and recommendation for future electoral reform at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka on February 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE European Union Election Observation Mission has noted that despite the 2016 EU EOM recommendations for improved stakeholder engagement, shortcomings in the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) communications and outreach during the 2021 elections continued. And the Report has revealed that neither national and international observers nor the media were granted full access to the tabulation and results verification at the national results centre. According to the EU EOM final report, only one recommendation, the abolition of so-called “polling streams”, was fully adopted. “Following the 2016 general elections, the 2016…...