Former president Edgar Lungu speaks to journalists when some PF members visited him at his house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill to show solidarity on February 10, 2022

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says his barber Shebby Chilekwa has been incarcerated for unknown reasons, but alls well that ends well. Speaking when senior PF members visited him at his residence, Lungu said he was glad he had support from his colleagues during a turbulent time. “You cannot be a leader or a person even in retirement without people around you. I am glad that I have the support of my colleagues from Parliament, as well as the party in this turbulence time that we are going through. Obviously, statements…...