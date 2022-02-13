POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 30-year-old woman for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences. In a statement, Saturday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect, Natasha Nyimbili, kept demanding for money from the family of a 15-year-old defilement victim she was treating from her house. He stated that the victim’s mother became suspicious when the ‘Doctor’ failed to put a cannula on the child and instead advised that she drinks the IV fluid. “Police in Lusaka have arrested Natasha Namfune Nyimbili aged 30 for the offences of Impersonation…...
