TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has disagreed with the European Union Observation Mission’s recommendation to remove the Grade 12 certificate requirement, arguing that it was introduced to ensure some level of competence and literacy in elected officials. And TI-Z has reminded the UPND of their promise to repeal the Public Order Act, stating that its application has been effectively an assault on some of the key tenets of democracy. In a statement, Friday, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe stated that his organisation supported and agreed with the many observations made by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.