FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says there is no justification for having four Permanent Secretaries for Special Duties, arguing that President Hakainde Hichilema is just creating jobs for friends and relatives. In an interview, Mwila doubted that government would secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of its increased expenditure through creation of unnecessary positions. “When you change a government, you change a government for the better. What I mean is that things have to be better than they were before in the previous regime. If…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.