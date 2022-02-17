Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) says any potential voter should have the right to register to vote at any time, as opposed to there being a restricted period for voter registration. This is according to a joint statement issued by Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Bloggers of Zambia and Centre for Trade Policy and Development. Others are; Council of Churches in Zambia, GEARS, NGOCC, Peoples’ Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia, Transparency International Zambia, Young Women in Action and Zambia Council for…...