GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says it’s unimaginable that ZAMMSA, after the highly publicised Honeybee saga, would handle drugs and health kits at the centre of controversy in such a careless manner. And former Health Minister Dr Brian Chituwo says the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) must clearly indicate how it intends to improve internal quality assurance procedures. In response to a press query, Tuesday, Lifuka said it was worrisome that ZMMSA did not communicate their so-called error not until a story was published by News Diggers. He called…...