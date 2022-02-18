Education Minister Douglas Siakalima at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima says the stalling of school projects under the previous administration has resulted in girls falling pregnant. Responding to a question in parliament by Lufwanyama member of parliament Kenny Siachisumo who wanted to find out why the construction of the Lufuma boarding school in Lufwanyama had stalled, Tuesday, Syakalima said it was due to financial constraints, adding that over 100 boarding schools were in a similar state, which was a concern. “Madam Speaker, let me take advantage of this question to answer a countrywide problem. This…...