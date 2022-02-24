Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanely Kakubo has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema has made a decision to begin the evacuation process of Zambian citizens in Ukraine. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Kakubo said there were 141 known Zambians, most of them students pursuing their studies in various cities across Ukraine. “I would like to inform the country that in view of the unfortunate turn of events in the Republic of Ukraine, especially in the last 24 hours, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia…...