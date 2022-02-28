LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says his government has intentions to reform the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF). And Nkombo says LASF owes retirees and pensioners over K500 million. Responding to a question from Chama North PF member of parliament Yotam Mutayachalo on what the future of LASF was, considering that the organisation had not been recruiting new members, Nkombo said government would redesign the scheme’s parameters and amend relevant pieces of legislation that would facilitate the admission of new members to the fund. “Members of this…...



