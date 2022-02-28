POLICE in Northern Province have arrested two foreign nationals who were claiming to be witch finders and conducting traditional practices called ‘Kamuchape’. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that two headmen had also been arrested in relation to the same following a police operation conducted in Mbala District. “Police in Northern Province have been recording incidents in which people especially some foreign nationals claim to be witch finders and conduct traditional practices called Kamuchape. On February 27, 2022, Police conducted an operation in Mbala…...



