CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has released K4.5 million to the Road Development Agency (RDA) to fix potholes on some roads. In her tweet, Tuesday, Kasanda said of this, K1 million had been set aside for Great East Road from the airport roundabout to Rufunsa. “NRFA releases K4.5 million to RDA to fix potholes on some roads as a stopgap measure. K1m GER from Airport Roundabout to Rufunsa, K1m Mpika-Kasama and K1m Kasama-Mbala-Mpulungu. K500,000 Chibombo-Kabwe, K500,000 Kapiri-Ndola and K500,000 Chingola-Kasumbalesa,” read the tweet…....



