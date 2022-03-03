Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgård during the launch of the embassy’s Go Green campaign at her residence in Lusaka on March 2, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Swedish Embassy has launched a GO GREEN campaign whose objective is to promote Sweden’s priorities in protecting the environment and to also advocate for climate resilient and adaptive climate smart solutions in Zambia. And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgård says the embassy will host several activities during the GO GREEN campaign, targeting decision makers in Zambia, civil society organisations and the young people. Speaking at her residence during the Go Green media launch under the theme “For the love of nature – let’s save the planet”, Wednesday,…...