TEACHERS who were deployed between 2017 and 2021 yesterday staged a protest, demanding to be placed on payroll. Meanwhile, the government has assured the protesting teachers that they will all be placed on payroll in the next two months. The teachers marched from the Ministry of Education to State House, seeking an audience with President Hakainde Hichilema but were intercepted by police officers along Independence Avenue before they could reach their destination. After negotiating with the police officers, the teachers were told to go back to the Ministry of Education…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.