ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says the UPND government is out of touch with the reality on the ground regarding people’s suffering. And Lubinda says the hike in fuel pump prices is not surprising because the previous price reduction was a political gimmick to woo voters during the Kabwata by-election. Meanwhile, Lubinda says about 30 senior PF members and those associated with the party have either been summoned, taken before the courts of law, or had their homes searched by investigative wings. In a statement, Friday, Lubinda said it was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.