CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says it is unfair for people to judge UPND harshly only seven months after getting into office, arguing that it has actually done much more than PF did in 10 years. Reacting to former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu’s comment that he was not impressed because the pace at which everything was being done was insufficient, Kasanda wondered what else people expected from UPND because as far as she was concerned, the party’s record was unprecedented. “I think it would be unfair to judge the government,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.