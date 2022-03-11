PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a new board of directors for the Industrial Development Corporation ( IDC). Those appointed include; Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry Chawe Chuulu, Beatrice Nkanza, Windu Cassius Matoka, Arthur Ndhlovu, Nitesh Patel, Edson Mweemba Hamakowa and Lynda Mataka. The IDC board is expected to be chaired by President Hichilema himself…. To continue reading this premium content,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.