PF disciplinary committee chairperson Tutwa Ngulube says some PF members attended the Women’s Day celebrations because the decision to shun the event wasn’t communicated to them on time. In an interview, Ngulube said it would be difficult to discipline anybody who attended the event because of the communication lapse. “My investigations have revealed that the communication to the members did not reach the members on time. Some of the people that participated didn’t know that there was an order not to attend. In such circumstances, it is very difficult to…...



