MISA Zambia chairperson Fr Barnabas Simatende says the reintroduction of the 16 percent VAT on Newspaper sales will have a negative effect on freedom of expression and access to information by the public. And ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda says the authority’s duty is just to implement policies that are set by the government and Parliament. In an interview, Thursday, Fr Simatende called on the government to immediately reverse the decision, saying it would further reduce the already low levels of readership in Zambia. “MISA Zambia is concerned with…...



