Former president Rupiah Banda during the commissioning of Rupiah Bwezani Banda Road in Lusaka’s Lilayi area on October 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNITED Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Zambia Dr Coumbia Mar Gadio has joined the country in mourning fourth republican president Rupiah Banda, saying Zambia has lost a peacemaker and quintessential diplomat. And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicolas Woolley says Banda will be remembered for his lifelong service and dedication to Zambia. Meanwhile, veteran politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga has described his long time friend as a gentle giant. In a statement, Saturday, Dr Mar Gadio said Banda’s contributions to democracy in the country and across Africa were highly valued. “The…...