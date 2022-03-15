Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha offers a prayer when he visited former first lady Thandiwe Banda at Lusaka’s Belvedere Lodge on March 16, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has opened Ministry of Finance and National Planning Transit Funeral Accounts with commercial banks to facilitate financial contributions towards the funeral of late former president Rupiah Banda.

The accounts have been opened with Atlas Mara, CITI Bank, First Alliance Bank, First National Bank, Indo Zambia, Investrust Bank and Natsave.

Other Banks include; Standard Chartered, Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank and ZANACO.

In a statement, Tuesday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa warned opportunists that might want to defraud unsuspecting members of the public that they would be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Laws.

“As the nation continues to mourn our departed former Republican President, this is to inform well-wishers and the general public that the Government has opened MOFNP – TRANSIT FUNERAL ACCOUNTS with commercial banks to facilitate financial contributions towards the funeral for the late fourth (4th) Republic President, His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda. The opening of public accounts is provided for in Section 32(1) of the Public Finance Management Act No.1 of 2018,” read the statement.

“We take this occasion to STERNLY WARN opportunists that might want to defraud unsuspecting members of the public that they will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Laws of Zambia. Donations in kind channeled through the Government shall continue to be received by designated organs, details of which may be obtained from the Permanent Secretary (Administration) at Cabinet Office.”