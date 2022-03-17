TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) president Sampa Kalungu says maintaining the Head of State as board Chairperson of IDC might paralyse innovation, transparency and accountability. In an interview, Kalungu said although having the President as board chairperson of IDC would provide confidence, most of the board members would not want to contradict the President on certain decisions or suggestions. “First of all, we need to understand that the Presidency itself is a very powerful position in any country, extremely very powerful. Without being blasphemous, you can decide, you can create, you…...



