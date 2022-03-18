ZAMBIA Police officers yesterday dug up former PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa’s Mporokoso farm in search of properties believed to have been unlawfully obtained and suspected to have been hidden at the said farm. In a similar development, some police officers have been conducting a search at former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga’s farm near Mwembeshi area. And Mukupa says the officers were searching for firearms, money and vehicles which were suspected to have been buried underground, an action he described as outrageous. Meanwhile, Mukupa says he wishes…...



