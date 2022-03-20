Milingo Lungu has resigned from his position as Konkola Copper Mines Plc Provisional Liquidator with immediate effect. According to his resignation letter dated March 17, 2022 and addressed to KCM official receiver Natasha Kalimukwa, Lungu did not give any reasons for his decision. “This serves to inform you that I have with immediate effect resigned as Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines Ple pursuant to Section 67(7) of the Corporate Insolvency Act No. 9 of 2017,” wrote Lungu. On March 10, Kalimukwa suspended Lungu after ZCCM Investments Holdings lodged a…...



