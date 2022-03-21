UPND Chairman for elections Gary Nkombo has asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct and referee free and fair elections in the forthcoming Mongu District Mayoral by-election and in two local government ward by-elections in Lukutu and Katimba wards. And Nkombo has announced that UPND has adopted Nyambe Muyumbana as its candidate for the Mongu Mayoral by-elections. At a press briefing, Sunday, Nkombo also called on the police service to be alert. “On the roles of every player in this process, in the past, elections in this country…...
