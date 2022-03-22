Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says investigations into how much was paid to Honeybee Pharmacy are ongoing because some documents were hidden. And Prof Kasonka says starting today, people will see a lot of drugs in hospitals but warns against pilferage and wastage. In an interview, Prof Kasonka insisted that he didn’t know how much was paid to Honeybee, saying transactions had been secretive. “Some money was paid but I don’t know how much. It has been a very secretive transaction, a lot of…...