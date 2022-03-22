THE Joint Investigative Team has seized 31 vehicles which were found abandoned at a private property in Makeni, whose owner is yet to be established. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed to News Diggers and added that there were several other vehicles which the Joint Investigative Team had seized, as they are believed to be proceeds of crime. Sources told News Diggers that acting on a tip, the investigative wings searched a private property in Makeni and found 31 vehicles of different makes. “These vehicles were found abandoned in Makeni. There…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.