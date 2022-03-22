UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says PF has been exaggerating the price of mealie meal, arguing that although the prices could be lower, they are not very high. Commenting on PF national chairperson for women Kampamba Mulenga’s remarks that PF can bounce back in 2026 because the ruling party had failed, Imenda said UPND had delivered most of its campaign promises in the last six months. “People who lick their wounds have a lot of things to say, including comforting themselves. For them to say ‘UPND has failed to…...