FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga says he has nothing to hide because all the properties which he owns are in his name. And Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the commission is currently not giving any details about the search which was conducted at Mwiinga’s farm last week because investigations are ongoing. Commenting on the search at his farm near Mwembeshi area by investigative wings, Mwiinga said the officers did not find anything after the search. “There is nothing they found unless they themselves say they found…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.