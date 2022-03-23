PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says many people with divergent views were unable to attend Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral last year, but everyone was welcome to former president Rupiah Banda’s funeral. And President Hichilema says the consequences of the Ukraine, Russia war such as high commodity and fuel prices are only just beginning to be seen. Speaking when he met Canadian Ambassador to Zambia Pamela O’Donnell, Tuesday, President Hichilema said government had placed emphasis on restoring the rule of law. “We are also grateful that you are able to mourn with us…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.