FOUR Lusaka bus drivers have been dragged to court on a charge of proposing violence. The accused persons; David Maliko, Benjamin Chalamuka, Erick Saini and Francis Kwalela, are charged with one count of proposing violence. It is alleged that the four jointly and whilst acting together, without lawful excuse, proposed violence to bring physical injury to members of the Banda Masauko Bus station. When the matter came up yesterday, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha allocated it to magistrate Simbula where the four are expected to take plea… To continue...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.