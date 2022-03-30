PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe says it’s surprising that investigative wings are probing him when he has never had any single contract with government or touched public money. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that the Commission questioned Mbewe in Choma on Friday. “The interview, that at least I am aware of, took place on Friday. The interview for ongoing investigations that we carried out from him was done on Friday in Choma,” said Chibwe, adding that she could not give any further details as this…...



