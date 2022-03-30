WESTERN Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says UPND is confident of winning the Mongu Mayoral by-election because the party has achieved a number of things since assuming office. In an interview, Mbangweta said the UPND government had, in the past six months, managed to revive a number of sectors. “We think we will carry the day, we have a popular candidate who is appealing to the people. The people in Western Province have been marginalized for a long time and have seen the value which has been brought by the new…...
Menu