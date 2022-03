UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the new dawn government has been found in a compelling situation of doing certain things they said they would not do, as a matter of necessity. In an interview, Mweetwa cited the hike in fuel pump prices, saying it was never an intention. “Some of the yellow and red flags being raised are how it should be. Once a party forms government, there must be people to keep it in balance in terms of checks from day one. I think Mr [Rueben] Lifuka was well…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.