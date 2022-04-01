PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda and his witnesses yesterday opted not to return to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, Absences, and Support Services hearing, after being asked to break for three minutes. This is a matter in which the Committee summoned Nakacinda to appear before it, following a point of order which was raised by Lukulu East UPND member of parliament Dr Christopher Kalila over a story published in the Daily Nation headlined, “Stop being Emotional, Nakacinda tells Speaker”. Addressing journalists after appearing at Parliament, Thursday, Nakacinda…...