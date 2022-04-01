Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says some people thought President Hakainde Hichilema’s comment of being methodical was just music to their ears when things are actually happening. And Nkombo says the soft loans being given under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) have no interest attached to them. Speaking in Parliament, Thursday, Nkombo said the few people who were flashing money in cities were unhappy, while the rest of the country was jubilating following the release of K805 million CDF for the first quarter of this year…....