Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu at Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the official opening of Youth Indaba on March 10, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government will this month commence the issuance of Timber Concession Licenses. In a statement, Tuesday, Nzovu said, however, that the concession licenses would exclude Mukula timber species in view of the ban. “The government, through the Ministry, will soon commence issuance of Timber Concession Licenses that were last issued in 2017. The Ministry will, before the end of April 2022, issue and circulate an advertisement in the daily newspapers and other media platforms to invite individuals and entities that would wish to…...