Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is already subsidising the price of fuel by removing some taxes and it cannot do more than that because this can negatively affect other sectors. And Dr Musokotwane says government cannot reveal the creditor country which is delaying Zambia’s debt restructuring process because that’s not diplomatic. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peter Kapala says Copperbelt Energy Corporation has signed a new bulk agreement with Zesco which was subject to approval from the Attorney General and Energy Regulation Board (ERB). Speaking during the…...