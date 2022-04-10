THIS government will not run away from its weaknesses [and] when it’s failing, tell us in the face, don’t shout at us, just tell us, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says the government will never close the country’s borders again. Meanwhile, Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Javis Zimba says the agriculture sector is under attack from several external factors. Speaking during the 2022 Agri-Tech Expo in Chisamba, Friday, President Hichilema said government would not run away from its weaknesses. “We want to see the financial…...



