A NATIONAL Taskforce Against Theft of Government Medicines and Medical Supplies has apprehended a Ministry of Health employee, Ackiel Phiri, for suspected drug theft valued at K216,255 in Kasama. In a statement, Monday, ZAMRA Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape said Phiri allegedly made an emergency order of medicines and medical supplies on behalf of Nangoma Mission Hospital from ZAMMSA but that the medical supplies collected were never delivered to the purported health facility. “National Taskforce Against Theft of Government Medicines and Medical Supplies has apprehended a Ministry of Health employee…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.