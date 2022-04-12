CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says government wants to lower the cost of living, but the global crisis is beyond them and they cannot fight it. In an interview, Kasanda said once the global issue was settled, government would deliver on its promises. “As a government, we want to lower the cost of living but when we have a global crisis, that is beyond us. We cannot fight the global crisis. This is not only happening in Zambia. The only challenge that we have found is that people have found…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.