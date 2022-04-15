Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says he is sure that the majority of over 100,000 applicants who responded to the health workers job advert are cleaners or security guards. And Nkulukusa says there has been a lag in the recruitment process of public service workers, assuring that those who may not have get the job now, will get employed at a later stage. In an interview, Nkulukusa said government did not have the fiscal capacity to recruit all the 64,000 unemployed teachers but could only employ 30,000 for now…....